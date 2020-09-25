ECSO: Man shot overnight in drive-by shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight drive-by shooting.

The ECSO says it received a call around midnight about shots being fired at the 900-block of Artesian Ave. in Pensacola.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man shot with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim told deputies he was sitting in the passenger side of a vehicle when someone in another vehicle showed up and started firing.

The man was transported to a local hospital. No description of the vehicle was given.

The investigation is ongoing.

