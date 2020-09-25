ECSO: Man shot overnight in drive-by shooting

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight drive-by shooting.

The ECSO says it received a call around midnight about shots being fired at the 900-block of Artesian Ave. in Pensacola.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man shot with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim told deputies he was sitting in the passenger side of a vehicle when someone in another vehicle showed up and started firing.

The man was transported to a local hospital. No description of the vehicle was given.

The investigation is ongoing.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories