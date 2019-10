ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in the 100 block of Aquamarine Avenue Wednesday night.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a shots fired call and they found a black man with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. He was lying in the front yard.

His identity has not been released.

There are no suspects or witnesses.

This is a developing story. Stay with WKRG News 5 for the latest information.