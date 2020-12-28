ECSO: Man shot in the head, woman in custody

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman is in custody after a shooting in Escambia County Monday morning.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says they arrived at around 7:30 a.m. to call regarding a shooting in the 20-block of Mississippi Circle in the Mayfair community.
Deputies found a black male with a gunshot wound to the head. The man is still alive at this time.
The identity of the woman in custody has not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.
