ECSO: Man shot in home on Crystal Springs Avenue in Escambia County, Fla.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says a man was shot in the abdomen at a home on Crystal Springs Avenue near Michigan Avenue in the Brent community.
Deputies say a white man man entered the home and shot the other man. He is expected to be OK.
The suspect left the home with a Hispanic man.
