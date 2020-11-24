ECSO: Man shot in home on Crystal Springs Avenue in Escambia County, Fla.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says a man was shot in the abdomen at a home on Crystal Springs Avenue near Michigan Avenue in the Brent community.

Deputies say a white man man entered the home and shot the other man. He is expected to be OK.

The suspect left the home with a Hispanic man.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

