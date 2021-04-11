ECSO: Man shot, deputies searching for gunman

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) –The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) is searching for a gunman after a man was shot Sunday night.

Deputies responded to a shooting on Aaron Drive, near Channing Place, at about 8 p.m. There, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man shot was taken to a local hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.

ECSO says they are searching for a Black man wearing grey jogging pants and a white tank top. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers or the ESCO at 850-437-9620.