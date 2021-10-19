ECSO: Man shot dead after shooting deputy in the leg

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is dead and an Escambia County deputy is injured after a shooting between the two Tuesday night.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons says at about 7 p.m., the deputy was in the area of West La Rua Street and Shoemaker Street searching for a suspect in a homicide. The deputy tried to speak with a man unrelated to the homicide, and the sheriff said the man pulled a gun from his waistband and shot the deputy in the leg. The deputy then returned fire and shot the man dead.

The deputy is at a hospital and is expected to be OK. The man, who the sheriff’s office describes as being in his 50s, has not been identified. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating because this was an officer-involved shooting.

