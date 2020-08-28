ECSO: Suspect who fired rifle at deputies in custody, K-9 “Shorty” tracked him down

UPDATE (3:55 p.m.) — The suspect is in custody. Sheriff Morgan says Tyler Brooks sustained several gunshot wounds. A K-9 named “Shorty” helped to track down the suspect.

UPDATE (3:05 p.m.) — Sheriff David Morgan says the suspect and several deputies engaged in a “running gun battle” during the confrontation.

When deputies served the warrant at the home, they say Tyler Brooks was pointing a gun at a family member.

At least four deputies were involved in the ensuing gun battle. Sheriff Morgan said the suspect was equipped with high-powered weapons and body armor.

No deputies were hit in the exchange, the sheriff said. It’s unknown if the suspect was wounded.

The suspect ran into a large wooded area. A large perimeter is now set up.

“This is a very dangerous individual,” Chief Deputy Chip Simmons said, urging everyone in the community to share the suspect’s photo:

Tyler Brooks



Several other law enforcement agencies are assisting in the search including Pensacola Police, U.S. Marshals, Florida Highway Patrol, and the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who shot at deputies while they were serving a search warrant.

Deputies were serving a felony search warrant at Saufley Pines and Matthews Junction when Tyler Edwards Brooks opened fire “with a long rifle,” according to Maj. Andrew Hobbs. No one was injured. He fled to a wooded area nearby. The warrant was for battery on a law enforcement officer, according to Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan.

Several law enforcement agencies are now searching for Edwards. He’s wearing a gray shirt and jeans and is believed to be armed. Residents in the area need to stay indoors and call 911 if he is spotted.

One WKRG News 5 viewer captured a string of patrol cars responding to the area.

