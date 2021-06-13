ECSO: Man says he was held captive, beaten by suspects

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Escambia County Florida are investigating after a man claims he was held captive and beaten by two men. A sheriff’s office spokesperson says Sunday morning a man came to the Warrington Precinct. The victim said he was held against his will and assaulted by two men, saying he escaped and came to authorities for help.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. It’s not clear how long this person may have been a captive or who may be responsible. Deputies say they’re investigating at a home near Navy and Washington Boulevards.