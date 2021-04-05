ECSO: Man raped girl sleeping on couch while mom was at bar

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl while her mom was at a bar late Saturday night.

Lewis Armstrong, 36, was at the family’s home and was supposed to be looking after the girl and other children, according to the arrest report. It’s unknown how old the victim is but she is younger than 12.

The girl said she she woke up to Armstrong sticking his hands down her pants touching her inappropriately. She later got up and took medicine for pain before moving to her brother’s room where she felt safe then to her mom’s bed where she hid under the covers.

The girl used Armstrong’s phone to send a text message to her mom that just said “When” along with an emoji and that was sent after the incident, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they did a sexual assault DNA kit.

Armstrong was booked early Monday into the Escambia County Jail where he’s being held without bond.