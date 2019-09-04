ECSO: Man points gun at woman over unfinished laundry

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Tuesday after deputies say he pointed a gun at a woman who hadn’t finished his laundry.

In June, Cordarial Smith, 31, went to retrieve his laundry from a woman in Pensacola who agreed to wash it, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

When Smith realized the woman didn’t have his laundry finished, he became agitated, the report said.

The woman told Smith not to disrespect to her, to which he replied, “(Expletive), I will kill you with your ugly (expletive),” and pointed a gun at her face, according to report.

Smith was served a warrant on Tuesday and charged with aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He remains in the Escambia County jail with a bond set at $300,000 bond.