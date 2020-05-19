ECSO: Man injured in shootout drove himself to hospital

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shootout at the intersection of Jordan Street and Pace Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. Public Information Officer Amber Southard said the victim drove himself to the hospital. It happened around 1 p.m.
The victim told deputies he and another driver were shooting at each other and he was hit. This is a developing story.
