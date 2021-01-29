ECSO: Man fought with deputies, K9 during burglary arrest

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies have arrested a man accused of fighting with deputies and a police K9 Thursday after allegedly attempting to steal a car and break into a home.

Eric Tyler Mathis, 25, was charged with attempted carjacking, attempted burglary, three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, and battery on a police dog.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says Mathis was walking in and out of traffic Thursday in the area of State Street in Escambia County and attempted to grab the steering wheel of a driver. The driver called law enforcement.

When deputies arrived, a man said he saw Mathis trying to enter his home. His daughter was inside.

Deputies found Mathis hiding behind a tarp near the man’s carport. Mathis refused to show deputies his hands, according to the report, and stepped toward deputies in an “aggressive manner.”

Deputies say they took Mathis to the ground. The report says he continued to fight with deputies.

Deputies then hit him several times in the face, knocking him unconscious. However, deputies say he quickly regained consciousness and began to pull away again.

A Taser was deployed but that was also ineffective. ECSO K9 Zeek was deployed and deputies were able to get Mathis fully secured in handcuffs. However, Mathis grabbed K9 Zeek around the neck as he worked to subdue him, leading to the additional battery charge.

Mathis is being held in the Escambia County jail on a $136,000 bond.