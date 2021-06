PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Emergency crews were called to a drowning off Pensacola Beach Thursday afternoon.

An Escambia County spokesperson says Lifeguards, Fire and EMS responded to a water rescue call on the Gulf side near White Sands condos, the 500 block of Fort Pickets Road, around 2 p.m.

Rescue crews pulled an unresponsive man from the water. The sheriff’s office confirms the man has died.