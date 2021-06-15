ECSO: Man dies after shooting in Molino, investigation underway

MOLINO, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies are investigating after a man was found shot in Molino early Tuesday morning.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) says deputies were dispatched at around 1:45 a.m. to the 5500 block of Cedartown Road in reference to a male gunshot victim.

Once deputies arrived, the man was transported to a local hospital and later died.

The ECSO is still investigating to find out what happened. No suspects have been named at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the ECSO or CrimeStoppers at 850-433-STOP.