ECSO: Man dead, suspect in custody in Gonzalez shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting on Packwood Drive in Gonzalez, Fla., according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to Packwood Drive at about 1:10 p.m. Friday. A man was found dead from a gunshot wound. Another man is in custody. Deputies say the incident is domestic-related.
This is the third homicide in Escambia County this week, and the 20th homicide of the year.
WKRG News 5 is working to get more details.
