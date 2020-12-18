ECSO: Man dead, suspect in custody in Gonzalez shooting

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting on Packwood Drive in Gonzalez, Fla., according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Packwood Drive at about 1:10 p.m. Friday. A man was found dead from a gunshot wound. Another man is in custody. Deputies say the incident is domestic-related.

This is the third homicide in Escambia County this week, and the 20th homicide of the year.

WKRG News 5 is working to get more details.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories