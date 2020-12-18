ECSO: Man dead, suspect in custody in Gonzalez shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting on Packwood Drive in Gonzalez, Fla., according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Packwood Drive at about 1:10 p.m. Friday. A man was found dead from a gunshot wound. Another man is in custody. Deputies say the incident is domestic-related.

This is the third homicide in Escambia County this week, and the 20th homicide of the year.

WKRG News 5 is working to get more details.

