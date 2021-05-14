ECSO: Man charged with attempted murder after beating 71-year-old woman with bat at gas station

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 30-year-old man was arrested Friday after the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says he hit a 71-year-old woman with a baseball bat at a gas station on Gulf Beach Highway.

On May 13, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Circle K on the 2700-block of Gulf Beach Highway in reference to an unconscious woman who had been hit with a bat.

The victim, a 71-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital. Deputies say surveillance video showed 30-year-old Michael Coggeshall enter the store, take his backpack off and aimlessly walk around. A short time later, the woman entered the building and walked up the service counter. Deputies say Coggeshall grabbed a wooden club from his backpack, walked up behind the victim, and viciously attacked her, hitting her in the head with the club.

“I hope this is not a sign of the time. Watching this animal pace around behind the victim, contemplating his action is chilling. If you are not angered by this kind of behavior, I question your humanity. Rarely if ever in my law enforcement career have I seen something so random and something so downright evil. I was disgusted watching the video of the event unfold. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim. We are charging him with attempted murder because that is the most we can charge him with at this time. I hope justice finds Michael Coggeshall and judges him accordingly,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip W. Simmons said.

Coggeshall was taken into custody Friday near the Circle K with the assistance of Escambia County K-9 Baddy. Coggeshall was treated at a local hospital before arriving to the Escambia County Jail. He is charged with attempted murder.

Deputies say the woman is still in hospital recovering.