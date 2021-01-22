ECSO: Man charged with 19 counts of child pornography after K-9 sniffs out hidden laptop

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County man has been charged with 19 counts of child pornography after a Florida Department of Law Enforcement K-9 sniffed out a laptop concealed under insulation in the man’s attic.

After an almost three-month-long investigation, Jason Paul Cherry is behind bars after ECSO Investigators discovered child pornography on his computer and a past relationship with an underaged victim. The investigation began in November 2020 and involved the assistance of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

On Jan. 22, deputies executed a search warrant at a home on the 2300-block of Michigan Avenue. Deputies discovered Cherry was in possession of digital files that included child sexual abuse material. Other evidence found in the home revealed he was engaging in sexual activity with a young girl, which began when she was 14 years old. FDLE Special Agent Stephanie Cassidy, and her K9 Maple, located a laptop in the bedroom attic, concealed under insulation. More charges are expected to come after the completion of a forensic examination of the electronic devices.

Jason Cherry is charged with nineteen counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail, where he was given no bond.

“This is a disturbing and disgusting act that we cannot, and will not tolerate in our community. I’m proud of the investigative work and time that went into this case, subsequently landing this suspect in the Escambia County Jail,” said Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said.