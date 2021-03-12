ECSO: Man bullied, coerced elderly victim out of $20,000

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies have arrested a man who they say exploited an elderly person out of $20,000.

Deputies say Robin Patrick Peterson, 64, stole the money from the person between February 2020 and November 2020. Peterson exploited the victim by using different tactics such as bullying, emotional and psychological coercion to take the money, according to deputies.

Peterson was arrested and charged with crimes against a person exploitation of elderly.

ECSO Investigators believe there could be more victims of Peterson. It’s believed he could be using different alias to fraud people. If you think you may have been a victim, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.