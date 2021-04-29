ECSO: Man beat woman with chair for half an hour, punched deputy in face during arrest

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies say a man beat a woman with a chair for half an hour and punched a deputy in the face when he was being arrested.

On April 29 at about 6:40 a.m. Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a man-down call on the 700-block of Yonge Street. Once on scene, deputies found a woman severely beaten, lying in the middle of the road. Deputies say the domestic violence happened inside a nearby home, where the victim was beaten with a chair for 30 minutes. She was rushed to a local hospital.

Deputies found the suspect, 47-year-old Cornelious Williams, inside the home. The sheriff’s office says Williams punched a deputy in the face while resisting arrest; however, he was taken into custody. Williams was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and aggravated battery in a domestic violence situation.