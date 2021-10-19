ECSO: Man assaults woman during home invasion then leads deputies on high-speed chase

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after deputies say he broke into a woman’s home, assaulted her then led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that ended with a pit maneuver.

Cameron Ross, 26, is charged with home invasion robbery (domestic violence), aggravated battery (domestic violence), criminal mischief, fleeing and eluding and violation of stalking injunction.

Deputies responded to a home invasion Monday. The victim said Ross kicked in the door to her home, punched her in the face and stomach, stole her cell phone then left. She told deputies Ross sent her a text message before this incident threatening her. The victim said Ross left when he heard sirens outside.

When the sheriff’s office arrived on the scene, they saw Ross leaving and communicated his vehicle description to other deputies. When deputies tried to stop him, he refused. Ross sped away and disregarded traffic laws during the pursuit, according to the arrest report. Several deputies chased after Ross and executed a pit maneuver on North 9th Avenue just north of Cervantes Street. The arrest report says Ross got out of his car and ran, but deputies caught him quickly. Ross was taken to Baptist Hospital for injuries he received during the pit maneuver.

The victim said she has an active stalking injunction that prohibits Ross from coming within 500 feet of her home. The victim was taken to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital for her injuries.

Ross is in the Escambia County Jail without bond.