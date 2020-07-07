ECSO: Man arrested for woman’s murder in May

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies have made an arrest in a homicide case from May.

Andrew Justin Missal is charged in the murder of Melisa Tody, whose body was found May 23 at the intersection of Pensacola Boulevard and Boone Street.

Missal was arrested without incident Tuesday near Fairfield Drive and I-110, deputies said.

