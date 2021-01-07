ECSO: Man arrested for business burglaries, Foosackly’s included

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies arrested a man for stealing electronic appliances at the Spinal Center and Foosackly’s.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the Spinal Center on Michigan Ave. was burglarized in September of 2020 and Foosackly’s on Mobile Hwy. in December.

Deputies say 26-year-old Shawn Rhoades burglarized both businesses in the middle of the night while both were closed to the public. ECSO Property Crimes Investigators Roberto Barragan and Andrew Kelly were responsible for linking Rhoades to the crimes.

On January 6th, 2021, Deputy Matthew Tinch, arrested Rhoades for the burglaries. At the time of the arrest, Rhoades was also wanted for failing to appear in court for a drug-related charge say deputies. He is being held in the Escambia County Jail with a total bond of $27,500.00.

