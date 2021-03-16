ECSO: Man accused of lewd talks with minor questions if acts make him a ‘pedophile’

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man accused of soliciting sex from a 15-year-old girl and sending her nude photographs was arrested Monday.

Sahara Napoleon Locke, 33, was charged with possessing 10 or more images of child pornography, obscene communication with a child and child cruelty.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says Locke, using a Reddit account associated with the email “jesusfreak2009,” reached out to the 15-year-old girl after she made a post in July about being “bored.”

Investigators say their conversation moved to Skype, where Locke revealed he was a then-32-year-old man from Pensacola. The report says the girl made it clear several times she was 15.

Their conversations would turn sexual, according to the report. The report details graphic messages exchanged between Locke and the girl.

Many of the messages documented in the report show Locke’s alleged interest in having sex with underaged girls.

“That’s bad isn’t it??” one of Locke’s messages reads, according to investigators. “That makes me a pedophile, doesn’t it?? That’s not normal for a man my age to like underage girls like that.”

Investigators say they found Locke sent the girl at least 40 nude images of himself. She also exchanged nude photographs, the report says, which is why Locke was charged with child pornography.

Investigators used Locke’s “jesusfreak2009” email address to track him down.

Locke was booked into the Escambia County jail on Monday. He is being held without bond.