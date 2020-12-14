ECSO makes second arrest in June drive-by shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man arrested Sunday for attempted homicide is the second suspect arrested in connection to a June drive-by shooting, authorities say.

Kei’yhaun Irby, 20, was charged with attempted homicide, being a felon in possession of a gun, firing a gun into a residential area, firing a weapon into a vehicle and using a gun during a felony.

Irby is accused alongside Kerrick Teamer, who was previously arrested, of a June car chase and shooting on Untreiner Avenue that left a man injured with multiple gunshot wounds.

An arrest report says Teamer and Irby, using a pistol and AR-15 rifle, shot the man in the stomach, leg and hip.

The men chased the shooting victim, according to deputies, which caused the man to crash his vehicle. He was taken to a hospital and survived.

The victim told deputies he believes the shooting might have been retaliation for cooperating 10 years ago with a sheriff’s office homicide investigation.

Jail records show Teamer was released from jail Nov. 17. As of Monday afternoon, Irby remained in the Escambia County jail without bond.

