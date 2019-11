ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects believed to have stolen items from the Target on Nine Mile Road.

The sheriff’s office released images of the women on its Facebook page. The women left in a dark-colored Nissan Altima with an unknown tag.

If you have information about their identities, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.