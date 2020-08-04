ECSO looking for two missing, endangered women

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing and endangered 23-year-old women.

The sheriff’s office released Facebook posts saying the need help finding Elisia Marie Manning and Sabrina Rena Wine.

Manning uses a wheelchair, weighs 110 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. Manning last spoke to family on July 5 around 4 p.m. She was last seen in the Ensley area.

Wine was last seen Monday around 8:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of E. Nine Mile Road. Wine is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

If you know of their whereabouts, the ECSO urges you to contact them at 850-436-9620.

