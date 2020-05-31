ECSO looking for three missing/runaway teens from same family

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for three girls last seen late Saturday night. According to a Facebook post:

“Patrice, Princess and Precious Houze were last seen leaving their home on the 6400-block of Birkhead Drive around 11:00 p.m. on May 30th. The three sisters left with an unknown friend and have an unknown clothing description. If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the ECSO at 436-9620.”

Please note the image posted was the only one made available by the ECSO.