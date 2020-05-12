ECSO looking for theft suspect who allegedly stole from Walmart vendor

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspected thief and needs your help.

The woman in a photo posted by the sheriff’s office is suspected of stealing a wallet and cellphone from a vendor at Walmart on Mobile Highway. She may be in the Baptist Hospital area, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9362.

