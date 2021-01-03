ECSO looking for suspect in Warrington shooting

WARRINGTON. Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information into a shooting Saturday.

ESCO tells WKRG News 5 the shooting happened at the Amber Ridge Apartments in Warrington. The victim was a Black man, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The suspect is described as a very tall Black man wearing a black jogging suit and skull print beanie.

If you have any information into this shooting you are urged to contact ESCO or crime stoppers.

