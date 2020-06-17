ECSO looking for suspect in second drive-by shooting overnight in Escambia County

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two drive-by shootings that happened within hours of each other Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

The second drive-by shooting happened at around 2 a.m. near Cross Street and North E. Street.

Deputies responded to the scene after receiving a report of shots fired.

During the investigation, a Dodge Charger approached deputies, and the driver said he was being pursued by a silver Mustang convertible. Deputies found bullet holes and projectiles inside the vehicle.

Deputies are still looking for the suspect. The shooting remains under investigation.

Witnesses of the shooting are withholding details from deputies, ECSO said.

Tuesday evening, the sheriff’s office says shots were also exchanged between two vehicles near Aaron Drive and Channing Place in Ensley.

Deputies received the call at about 6:45 p.m.

Deputies say one vehicle flipped in the 8800 block of Untreiner Avenue. In that car was a gunshot victim who was taken to hospital.

Investigators still looking for the other vehicle; a red Kia is the only description they have.

