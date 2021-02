ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the ECSO in Florida are looking for a missing teenage runaway. Here’s a post from early Sunday morning:

Missing / Runaway Juvenile

We need your help locating 14 year-old, Jaycee Eddie Rycroft. He was last seen yesterday (2/20/2021) around 10:30pm, in the Cabot Heights area. He is 5’9, 150lbs. has blonde hair and brown eyes.