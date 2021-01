ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Escambia County Florida are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who may be in danger. Je’Marti’Ana Clark was last seen Monday, January 11th in the 700-block of Calais Lane. Friday, January 15th, deputies said they received information saying she may be in danger.

Clark is described as 5’9” and 140 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.