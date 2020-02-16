ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Members of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing woman who may be in danger. According to a Facebook Post made late Saturday afternoon they’re looking for 40-year-old Mary Kathrine Griffis.
The post said: “Mary is 5’4”, 115lbs., has blonde and pink dreadlocked hair She last spoke to her family by phone on 1/27/2020.” Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
- Widespread Rain, cloudy Evening
- ECSO looking for missing, endangered woman
- MPD releases numbers, incidents for Saturday parades
- Fairhope PD: One hit by car at Mardi Gras parade
- Friends of woman killed in deadly Atmore house fire devastated