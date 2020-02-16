ECSO looking for missing, endangered woman

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Members of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing woman who may be in danger. According to a Facebook Post made late Saturday afternoon they’re looking for 40-year-old Mary Kathrine Griffis.

The post said: “Mary is 5’4”, 115lbs., has blonde and pink dreadlocked hair She last spoke to her family by phone on 1/27/2020.” Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

