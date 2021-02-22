ECSO looking for missing, endangered woman

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 61-year-old Christine Marie Neal. Police say she was last seen on Feb. 20, 2021 around 8:00am in the 5100 block of Northpointe Pkwy.

Christine is 5’3, 190 lbs., has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a long black tank top and black pants.

Christine was also reported missing on Nov. 26, 2020 but was found safely the same day.

If you see her or know her whereabouts, you are asked to please call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.