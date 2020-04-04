ECSO looking for missing/endangered teenager

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Members of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida are looking for a 17-year-old who is considered missing and endangered. Late Friday night the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook saying they are looking for 17-year-old Sean Roper.

He was last seen Friday morning at about 9 in the area of Klondike Road. He is 5′ 8″ and 135 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.