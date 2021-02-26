ECSO looking for missing endangered teenager

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 16-year-old Rachel Nicole Albertson who was reported missing and could be endangered.

The sheriff’s office says Rachel was last seen on 2/26/21 on the 1400-block of North 61st Avenue. She was wearing a black shirt and black pants. Rachel has a tattoo on her wrist of a cross and a nose piercing. She is 5’4”, 115lbs, has blonde hair and green eyes. She may be in need of medical attention.

If you have any information or see her, please contact the ECSO at 850-436-9620.