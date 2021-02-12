ECSO looking for missing, endangered teen

Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenager last seen Feb. 5.

Tess Marie Hernandez, 16, is said to be endangered, according to the ECSO.

Hernandez was last seen a week ago in the area of Bainbridge Avenue. She was wearing a leopard print tank top, a brown zip-up hoodie and white Vans shoes.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 115 pounds and has light blue hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

