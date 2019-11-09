ECSO looking for missing, endangered adult

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing endangered adult. According to Facebook post from the ECSO late Friday night they’re looking for 29-year-old Jake Challingsworth.

He was last seen in the 800 block of Bloodworth lane at about 5 Friday morning. He was wearing a green hoodie and orange shorts. Jake Challingsworth may be in need of medical care.

He is 6′ 2″ and 180 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.