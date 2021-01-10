ECSO Looking for missing, endangered adult

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing, endangered adult. 61-year-old Paul Myers was last seen Friday in the 1400 block of Hernandez Avenue. Myers is 6’2, 170lbs. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.