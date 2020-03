ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Members of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing/endangered adult. According to a Facebook post, 55-year-old Curtis Lee Smith was last seen leaving West Florida Hospital just after midnight early Saturday morning.

He’s described as a black man, 5’8, 145 pounds. He was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, tan beanie cap, and camo boots.