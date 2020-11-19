ECSO looking for missing 14-year-old girl in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

The ECSO says Jakayla Altertnkia Smith was last seen Wednesday in the 3800-block of W. Lee St. in Pensacola.

She was wearing yellow “emoji” slippers. She’s 5 feet 9 inches tall, 119 pounds and has black braided hair with blonde tips.

If you have any information or see her, the ECSO urges you to contact the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

