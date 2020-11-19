ECSO looking for missing 14-year-old girl in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
The ECSO says Jakayla Altertnkia Smith was last seen Wednesday in the 3800-block of W. Lee St. in Pensacola.
She was wearing yellow “emoji” slippers. She’s 5 feet 9 inches tall, 119 pounds and has black braided hair with blonde tips.
If you have any information or see her, the ECSO urges you to contact the ECSO at 850-436-9620.
LATEST STORIES:
- Couple of 76 years spends final moments together while fighting COVID-19
- Traveling for Thanksgiving? States you need a COVID test before entering
- Apartment fire in Pensacola displaces adult, 3 children
- CDC recommends Americans don’t travel for Thanksgiving
- Memphis caregiver accused of stealing over $90,000 from 67-year-old client, selling the woman’s house