ECSO looking for missing 14-year-old girl in Pensacola

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

The ECSO says Jakayla Altertnkia Smith was last seen Wednesday in the 3800-block of W. Lee St. in Pensacola.

She was wearing yellow “emoji” slippers. She’s 5 feet 9 inches tall, 119 pounds and has black braided hair with blonde tips.

If you have any information or see her, the ECSO urges you to contact the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories