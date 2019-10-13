ECSO looking for missing 13-year-old

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl. Ajea Simpkins was last seen at about 9:30 Saturday night in the 700 block of Roxanne Lane. They don’t have information on what she was last wearing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office. The photo and information was posted at around midnight.

This is part of a push by the Sheriff’s Office to publicize almost every missing person report that comes into the office via social media.

