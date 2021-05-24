ECSO looking for man connected to shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Thursday.

Tyi DeJesus Nettles Jr., 41, is wanted for a shooting on the 200 block of Weis Lane. The ECSO says he is armed and dangerous and has active warrants for:

— Two counts of aggravated assault

— Aggravated battery

— Weapon offense with a deadly weapon

— Possession of a firearm by a felon

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.