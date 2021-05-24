ECSO: Kitten rescued from storm drain

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies rescued a kitten from a storm drain Sunday morning.

Deputy Watkins, Weller, Lt. DeWees, and Crime Scene Technician Stacey Sullivan saw a group gathering around a storm drain. The four pulled over and discovered a kitten had fallen into the storm drain.

The four made a call to an off-duty firefighter and assisted in the rescue.

Leonard the kitten had his first vet visit on Monday and Sullivan is in the process of adopting him.