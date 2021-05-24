ECSO: Kitten rescued from storm drain

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies rescued a kitten from a storm drain Sunday morning.

Deputy Watkins, Weller, Lt. DeWees, and Crime Scene Technician Stacey Sullivan saw a group gathering around a storm drain. The four pulled over and discovered a kitten had fallen into the storm drain.

The four made a call to an off-duty firefighter and assisted in the rescue.

Leonard the kitten had his first vet visit on Monday and Sullivan is in the process of adopting him.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories