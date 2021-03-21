ECSO issues Silver Alert for missing senior

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert Saturday night looking for a missing 69-year-old man. According to a post on their Facebook page, they’re looking for Robert Scanlon.

The post describes him as “5’8” and 150 lbs, with hazel eyes. He was last seen on March 20th wearing multi-colored pajama pants, navy blue sweatshirt and a red and black toboggan hat. He was driving a 2020 white Kia Sorrento with Florida tag number PTEE92. Robert could possibly be driving to Franklin Tennessee.” Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.