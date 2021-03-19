ECSO issues Silver Alert for missing 74-year-old woman

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Linda Chong who was last seen March 16.

The sheriff’s office says she was last seen at the BJ’s store on Davis Highway Tuesday, around 4 p.m. She was not reported missing to the ECSO until March 17th.

Chong was wearing a green and white floral shirt and blue leggings. Linda was driving a white Hyundia Azura with handicap Florida tag number Z7YWY.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

