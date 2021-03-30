ECSO: Investigators find images of more than 100 children being sexually abused on man’s electronic devices

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 34-year-old Pensacola man is charged with 20 counts of possession of child porn after investigators discovered images of more than 100 children being sexually abused on his electronic devices.

On March 30, a search warrant in the 8500 block of Alvarado Calzada was executed by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit and S.W.A.T., with the assistance of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations. During the search, investigators found that Andrew Alexander Thompson was in possession of image files on his electronic devices that depicted more than 100 children being sexually abused.

ECSO’s lead investigator, Jeremy Horn, arrested Thompson on 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. Thompson was booked into the Escambia County Jail, where he was given a bond of $300,000.