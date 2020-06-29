ECSO investigating two Pensacola shootings

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shootings that happened within hours of each other in Pensacola.

One shooting happened at about 1:15 a.m. in the 6200 block of Truman Ave. in Pensacola, according to the ECSO.

One man was shot while walking and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sunday night, there was a report of shots fired near Crystal Lake Apartments on Highway 98 in Pensacola.

When deputies arrived on scene, several people were detained. Multiple shell casings were found in the area.

No one was injured or arrested.

