ECSO investigating Tuesday night shooting in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Pensacola from late Tuesday night.

The ECSO tells WKRG News 5 deputies were called out to the Moorings Apartments, 8491 Old Spanish Trail Road, about 11:15 p.m. in reference to a gunshot wound victim.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transferred to a local hospital.

Deputies say he was not cooperating with their investigation.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, the ECSO says to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

