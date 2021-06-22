ECSO investigating string of armed robberies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of armed robberies that took place on June 3rd.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the community’s help for any information on the suspect or any of the armed robberies that took place that night.

On June 3rd, ECSO deputies were called to the Exxon Gas Station on the 1100- block of N. Navy Blvd. in reference to an armed robbery. The sheriff’s office says the suspect entered the store armed with a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and left. Earlier the same night, the same suspect is believed to have committed an armed robbery at the Red Roof Inn located on New Warrington Road. The sheriff’s office says this suspect could be connected to an armed robbery on May 25th, at the Ashton Inn and Suites on Navy Blvd.

If you have any information about any of these armed robberies or suspect information, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.